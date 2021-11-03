Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Head to Head Comparison

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -15.20% -4.27% -2.16% AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 137.37%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 0.39 -$238.00 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $78.30 million 5.05 $2.76 million $0.20 32.65

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences & Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book and experience activities. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

