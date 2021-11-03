Fmr LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,803,000 after buying an additional 84,588 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $642.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

