Peter J. Benevides Sells 9,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter J. Benevides also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OLO alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $35,180,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.