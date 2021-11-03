Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00.

VOXX stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $285.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VOXX International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

