Insider Selling: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells 64,087 Shares of Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $71,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

