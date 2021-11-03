Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.

YMAB stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

