Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.
- On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.
YMAB stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
