Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TPRKY stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

