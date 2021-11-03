iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.79

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.52, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.