Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.36

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.36 and last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 67 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

