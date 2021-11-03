Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.97

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.97 and last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 467599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total value of C$2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,765,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,392,943.20. Insiders have sold a total of 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958 in the last ninety days.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

