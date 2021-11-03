MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.63. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 8,088 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPLN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 118,709 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in MultiPlan by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.