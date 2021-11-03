Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.32

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.32 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 16281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

