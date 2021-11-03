Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.68. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
