Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.68. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

