TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $152.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.