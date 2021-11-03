Shanta Gold’s (SHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SHG opened at GBX 12.60 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.25. The firm has a market cap of £132.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

