Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

