Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £193 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £166.54 ($217.58).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £129.55 ($169.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £145.13 and its 200 day moving average is £138.82. The stock has a market cap of £22.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -311.42. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £117 ($152.86) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

