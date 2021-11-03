Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

