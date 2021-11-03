Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

TSE GAU opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$211.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.37. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GAU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.15.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.