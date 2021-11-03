Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).
TSE GAU opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$211.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.37. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
