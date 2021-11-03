Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CERE stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

