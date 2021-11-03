Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WD opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.79. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $132.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

