Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.67

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

