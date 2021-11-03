Kimball International (KBAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $419.32 million, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.94. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

In other Kimball International news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

