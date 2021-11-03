Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $315,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.87 and a 1-year high of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

