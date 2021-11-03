Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,725 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

