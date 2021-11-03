Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UBR opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.