Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.93% of Ring Energy worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

