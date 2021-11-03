Deutsche Bank AG Buys 22,987 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 3,283.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

