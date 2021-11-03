1,675 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 221,753 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,508,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 141,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

