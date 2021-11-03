Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 140.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 321,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,804. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.