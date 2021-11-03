Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 148,266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SMMT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $520.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.