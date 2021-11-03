BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHI opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

