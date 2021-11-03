Zacks Investment Research Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sell

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $238,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 116.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

