Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

