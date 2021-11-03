Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.