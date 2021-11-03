PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.