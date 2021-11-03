D1 Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 242,924 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 242,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
D1 Capital Partners L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60.
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $264,771,000.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
