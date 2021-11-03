Carl C. Icahn Sells 29,960 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.88. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $192.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.