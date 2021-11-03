Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Sells 10,169 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PII stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.