Insider Buying: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP Buys 3,440 Shares of Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

