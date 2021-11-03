Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel H. Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00.

PYPL opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

