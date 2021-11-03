Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 628.4% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.