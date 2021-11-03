Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Immunic were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 281.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $255.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

