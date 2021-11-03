Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

GTPAU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

