Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Holdings in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in GreenBox POS by 13.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

