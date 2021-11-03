Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 54.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $329,966. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.