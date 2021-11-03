Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 40,953 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 14,777.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 159,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 158,123 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,018.33% and a net margin of 90.39%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

