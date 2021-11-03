Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,369.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.