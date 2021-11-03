Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 135 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

