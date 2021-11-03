The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Price Target Cut to C$0.20 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TGODF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 354.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.